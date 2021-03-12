Samyukt Kisan Morcha chants anti-BJP slogans in poll-bound West Bengal

Kolkata: Agitating farmers from Delhi held tractor rally in Kolkata’s Mayo road urging people not to vote for BJP.

The heat of the agitation at the Singhu border has now reached poll-bound West Bengal as eight leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will campaign in West Bengal for three days and would also visit the ‘high-voltage’ Nandigram constituency.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, activist Yogendra Yadav said that SKM is not promoting any political party in West Bengal but is urging everyone not to vote for the BJP.

“BJP’s draconian new farm laws are against the poor people. We are not influencing any political party but just urging that no one should vote for BJP but vote instead to that party that can beat the saffron camp,” stated Yadav.

Notably, SKM also issued a letter urging Bengal’s farmers not to vote for the BJP. In the letter, the SKM said, “BJP’s defeat in the election will force the BJP-led Central government to repeal the farm laws,” read the letter.

Apart from Yogendra Yadav, activists Balbir Singh Rajewal, Hannan Mollah Satnam Singh Ajnala were present at Kolkata Press Club while the letter was released.

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) general secretary Hannan Mollah said that the BJP-led Central government didn’t take any step for the farmers though over 100 days had passed since the start of the movement by farmers at the Singhu border.

The tractor rally that started from Mayo Road culminated at Ramlila Park in Central Kolkata, where West Bengal’s unit of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee’s convenor Amal Halder said farmers of West Bengal are in a ‘very sad state’ as they are not getting the right price for paddy, jute, and potato.

According to a TMC leader, the SKM’s visit to West Bengal especially in Nandigram will be an added advantage for the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“Our supremo Mamata Banerjee has always supported this agitation and have sent TMC delegates several times to visit the agitating farmers at the border near the national capital. Now their presence in the state, especially in Nandigram just ahead of the polls will be an added incentive for the TMC,” mentioned the TMC leader on anonymity.