Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to begin 'Mission UP' with 'cycle yatra'

Lucknow: On Thursday Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will hit the roads in UP. SP chief will begin campaign for UP assembly polls with Cycle Yatra. The Samajwadi Party has given a call for Yatra in protest against the anti-people policies of ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

According to official spokesperson of Samajwadi Party, Rajendra Chaudhury, the cycle march in Lucknow will cover a distance of 6.5 kilometres. The party is beginning its campaign on August 5, the birth anniversary of Samajwadi legend Janeshwar Mishra. Besides Lucknow, similar march would be taken out in other parts of state.

The Samajwadi Party also plans to take out a Rath Yatra in the state in October which will cover almost all the districts of the state. The party has recently concluded a series of meetings with the workers of over 300 assembly segments. During these meetings the names of probable candidates for assembly segments were also discussed. The party has made it clear not to have electoral alliance with any of the major parties. However, it is open for alliance with smaller parties.