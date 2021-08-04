Priyanka Gandhi will be Congress' CM face for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Rajesh Tiwari

Raipur: Priyanka Gandhi will be projected as Congress' Chief Minister face in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Rajesh Tiwari, party in-charge of UP and National Secretary AICC said while speaking to media here in Raipur.

Rajesh Tiwari who is also Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel advisor made the statement on Wednesday.

Chhattisgarh model of polling management will be implemented in UP, it includes booth level management to top level management. The plan will be executed in a similar fashion as it was implemented in Chhattisgarh, Tiwari said.

Here, also the Congress Party was not been in power for fifteen years. Therefore, we have made overhaul in the system and trained and appointed our workers to booth level. The coordinated effort fruited, and the Congress is in power here. Similarly, we will try to replicate the model in the UP.

In UP we don’t have a huge presence on ground level. Therefore, regaining strength is essential, and we have planned to fight on 403 seats, said Tiwari.

Secondly, the public and Congress party members in the state wanted to fight the coming assembly polls under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi and form the government. Therefore, we are also training the workers here in Chhattisgarh also, Tiwari added.