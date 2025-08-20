 Couple Romances on Moving Royal Enfield; Man Arrested, Bike Seized In Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCouple Romances on Moving Royal Enfield; Man Arrested, Bike Seized In Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai - VIDEO

Couple Romances on Moving Royal Enfield; Man Arrested, Bike Seized In Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai - VIDEO

The video is reportedly from Sector 10 of Bhilai Township. Neither of them are wearing a helmet. It appears that the video was filmed from a car driving behind the bike.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Couple Romances on Moving Royal Enfield | X/@JayManikpuri2

Bhilai: A video of a couple romancing in a filmy style on a moving bike, risking their and others' safety in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, has gone viral. The footage shows the girl sitting on the petrol tank of the moving bike, hugging the rider, brazenly flouting traffic rules.

The video is reportedly from Sector 10 of Bhilai Township. Neither of them are wearing a helmet. It appears that the video was filmed from a car driving behind the bike.

Police Action

Taking cognisance of the viral video, Bhilai Nagar Police have arrested the man seen riding the bike. Legal action has been initiated against him under the Motor Vehicles Act.The youth has been identified as Manish.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
Read Also
UP News: Noida Couple’s Love Stunt On Yamuna Expressway Ends In ₹53,500 Fine And Viral Fame
article-image

Similar Incident

Earlier in June, a similar video from Sector 94 of the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway went viral on social media. In the clip, a young man was seen riding a bike while a woman sat on the fuel tank with her legs wrapped tightly around him, hugging him. The biker was fined ₹53,500 by the traffic police for multiple violations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than...

UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn

UP Govt Orders Verification Of College Principals’ Certificates Amid Fraud Allegations

UP Govt Orders Verification Of College Principals’ Certificates Amid Fraud Allegations