Couple Romances on Moving Royal Enfield; Man Arrested, Bike Seized In Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai - VIDEO

Couple Romances on Moving Royal Enfield

Bhilai: A video of a couple romancing in a filmy style on a moving bike, risking their and others' safety in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, has gone viral. The footage shows the girl sitting on the petrol tank of the moving bike, hugging the rider, brazenly flouting traffic rules.

The video is reportedly from Sector 10 of Bhilai Township. Neither of them are wearing a helmet. It appears that the video was filmed from a car driving behind the bike.

Police Action

Taking cognisance of the viral video, Bhilai Nagar Police have arrested the man seen riding the bike. Legal action has been initiated against him under the Motor Vehicles Act.The youth has been identified as Manish.

Similar Incident

Earlier in June, a similar video from Sector 94 of the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway went viral on social media. In the clip, a young man was seen riding a bike while a woman sat on the fuel tank with her legs wrapped tightly around him, hugging him. The biker was fined ₹53,500 by the traffic police for multiple violations.