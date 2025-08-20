Lok Sabha Passes Promotion And Regulation Of Online Gaming Bill By Voice Vote Amid Opposition Protest

The Lok Sabha passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 by voice vote amid din from the Opposition on Wednesday. The bill prohibits all forms of online money gaming—whether based on skill, chance or a mix of both.

The Bill was approved through a voice vote following brief comments from Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, whilst the opposition MPs staged demonstrations. The proceedings of the lower house of Parliament were adjourned for the day after the passage of the Bill.

An online money game refers to digital activities where users stake money with the expectation of receiving monetary rewards or other benefits.

The proposed law prohibits all forms of internet-based wagering and gambling activities, encompassing online fantasy sports, digital gambling platforms (including poker, rummy and similar card games), and web-based lotteries.

After receiving approval from both Houses of Parliament, persons involved in online monetary gaming will face penalties of imprisonment for up to three years and/or monetary fines reaching Rs 1 crore.

Following the passage of the Bill in Lok Sabha, Ashwini Vaishnaw told media that the Bill aims to promote e-sports and educational & social games while regulating online money games.

"Online money games are causing addiction among people. Reports have surfaced that online gaming is wiping out family savings, and several cases of suicide have also been reported," he said.

Citing media reports, he said that within just 31 days, 30 cases of suicide linked to online gaming have come to light.