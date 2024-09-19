 Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over One Nation, One Election Initiative, Questions Rally Costs
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSamajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over One Nation, One Election Initiative, Questions Rally Costs

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over One Nation, One Election Initiative, Questions Rally Costs

Many prominent leaders of the opposition parties slammed the centre over the One Nation, One Election initiative. Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said that the BJP is a party of one nation, one corruption, and one nation, one commission. He added that the BJP is running fake propaganda that a lot of money gets wasted in holding elections to evade accountability.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav | ANI

Lucknow: Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the One Nation, One Election initiative, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that if it is truly BJP's intention to avoid expenses then, why does the BJP carry out so many rallies. He added that tomorrow the BJP will also question the need for an Election Commission (EC) in the country saying that a lot of expenditure is made on EC officers.

Statement Of Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav

"After the One Nation, One Election is implemented, they will point out that there is no need for the Election Commission and that a lot of money is spent on the EC officers. If One Nation, one Election gets implemented officers and workers will be brought through lateral entry, and they will be outsourced. If they really want to save the expenses why does BJP conduct so many rallies?" said the SP chief.

Read Also
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Welcomes Union Cabinet's Nod To 'One Nation, One Election', Says It...
article-image

Prominent Leaders Of The Opposition Parties Slam The Centre Over The One Nation, One Election Initiative

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Series Of Meetings On Seat-Sharing Begins
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Series Of Meetings On Seat-Sharing Begins
8 Facts To Know About NASA's Latest Mission To Jupiter's Moon Europa
8 Facts To Know About NASA's Latest Mission To Jupiter's Moon Europa
BMW Unveils X7 Signature Edition in India for Rs 1.33 Crore: Features and Highlights
BMW Unveils X7 Signature Edition in India for Rs 1.33 Crore: Features and Highlights
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Doorstep-Moving Recycling Project With Mobile Tow-Go Vans To Convert Wet Waste Into Manure; VIDEO
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Doorstep-Moving Recycling Project With Mobile Tow-Go Vans To Convert Wet Waste Into Manure; VIDEO

Meanwhile, many prominent leaders of the opposition parties slammed the centre over the One Nation, One Election initiative. Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said that the BJP is a party of one nation, one corruption and one nation, one commission. He added that the BJP is running fake propaganda that a lot of money gets wasted in holding elections to evade accountability.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also opposed the Centre's move claiming that the Government wanted regional parties to stop existing.

Read Also
'They Don't Want Regional Parties To Exist...': Owaisi Hits Out At BJP Over 'One Nation, One...
article-image

Cabinet Approves One Nation, One Election Proposal

The Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which proposes simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections, with urban body and panchayat polls to be held within 100 days.

The High-level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, constituted under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu earlier this year.

The government said that the report, comprising 18,626 pages, is an outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts, and research work of 191 days, since its constitution on September 2, 2023.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Disturbing Video: Youth Electrocuted After Coming In Contact With High-Tension Wire Hanging Low Near...

Disturbing Video: Youth Electrocuted After Coming In Contact With High-Tension Wire Hanging Low Near...

Rajasthan: Direct Action Helps Police Crack Down On Cyber Fraud In Mewat Under 'Operation...

Rajasthan: Direct Action Helps Police Crack Down On Cyber Fraud In Mewat Under 'Operation...

Why Should I Regret It?: BJP Leader Ravneet Singh Bittu Defends Calling Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi...

Why Should I Regret It?: BJP Leader Ravneet Singh Bittu Defends Calling Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi...

Karnataka HC Adjourns Hearing On Former CM BS Yediyurappa's Plea In POCSO Case To September 27

Karnataka HC Adjourns Hearing On Former CM BS Yediyurappa's Plea In POCSO Case To September 27

'Entire Proposal Is Riddled With Contradictions,' Says Congress MP Manish Tewari On 'One Nation, One...

'Entire Proposal Is Riddled With Contradictions,' Says Congress MP Manish Tewari On 'One Nation, One...