Sam Pitroda | ANI

The Congress party on Wednesday (June 26) re-appointed Sam Pitroda as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress with immediate effect.

A notification to the effect was issues by the Congress party and the letter was signed by KC Venugopal, General Secretary and in-charge of organisation, AICC.

Sam Pitroda had resigned on May 8 as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress after controversy broke out regarding his racist remark on the skin colour of Indians.

More details to follow.