Saina hails Yogi; RLD chief calls her ‘sarkari shuttler’

In a tweet on Saturday night, Nehwal said, “Hearty congratulations for thumping victory in Zila Panchayat Chairperson election in UP @myogiadityanath sir.”
Nehwal had joined the BJP ahead of the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Reacting to Nehwal’s tweet almost one-and-half-hours later, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary tweeted, “Sarkaari shuttler recognises BJP skill in smashing peoples’ verdict! I think voters need to play a subtle drop shot on celebs trying to influence their decisions!”
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED, Yogi tells Owaisi
Agencies / Lucknow
The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister today shot back at prominent Muslim leader Asaduddin Owaisi a day after the latter asserted that he won’t allow Yogi Adityanath’s return at the helm of affairs in the state that goes to polls in 2022.
Chief Minister Adityanath said the BJP’s workers will accept the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief’s challenge and ruled out any doubts on his party’s return to power.
“Owaisi ji is a big national leader. He goes to different parts of the country for campaigning and has his own credibility among people. If he has challenged the BJP, then the BJP worker will accept his challenge,” Adityanath said. “The BJP will form the government, and there should be no doubt on this,” he said.
He added the BJP’s central leadership had fixed a target of 300-plus assembly seats in polls, which, he said, it will win. Earlier on Saturday, Owaisi said his party and its allies would work hard to ensure BJP does not return to power in UP. “Inshallah, we will not allow Yogi (Adityanath) to become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh again. If our morale is high and we work hard, then everything will happen. Inshallah, our endeavour is that the BJP government is not formed in Uttar Pradesh,” the Hyderabad-based leader had said.
‘C’ in Congress stands for cunning: Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday hit out at the Congress for accusing her party of having a tacit understanding with the BJP, saying the ‘C’ in its name stands for “cunning”. Reacting to her remarks, UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said every voter in UP is saying BSP is the spokesperson of BJP and Mayawati should “accept this truth”. In the past, both the BSP and the Congress have accused each other of having a tacit understanding with the ruling BJP.
In November last year, Mayawati had said BSP would never enter into an alliance with BJP for any polls as their ideologies were “opposite”. Mayawati alleged as long as Congress, BJP or SP are in power in UP, no election can be held in a free and fair manner.
MAYA KATHA
“The Congress, which is running on oxygen in UP, says the B in BSP stands for BJP. This is highly objectionable as the B in BSP stands for Bahujan, which comprises of SCs, STs, OBCs and religious minorities. Since their numbers are high, they are called Bahujan.” “The C in Congress actually stands for ‘cunning’ party which left Bahujans helpless and made them slaves despite forming govts at the Centre and in states for a long time due to their votes. Eventually, the BSP was formed and at that time the BJP was not in power at the Centre or in the states.”
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)