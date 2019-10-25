Sahir Ludhainvi: Lesser-known facts about the poet who refused ‘tukbandi’

Sahir Ludhainvi is many things along with a poet, he was an acclaimed lyricist, a communist sympathizer, a pro-independence poet who opposed the excess colonial-capitalistic system.

However, a significant part of Sahir as a lyricist was his inability to resort to ‘tukbandi’, the act of finding random rhyming words and filler lines to go along). While most lyricists settled with mixing and matching rhyming words to complete songs under the label of poetry.

Even before Gulzar, Sahir was the master of Urdu in Bollywood. His shayaris became the central point of Gurudutt’s poet character in the film Pyaasa.

Some of the lesser-known facts about Sahir Ludhianvi are: