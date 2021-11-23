Sadhguru, CEOs of Zerodha, and Amul, Ex-CEO of Mahindra to engage with business leaders at Isha Insight 2021

Isha Leadership Academy is all set to host the decade edition of Isha Insight: The DNA of Success, a four-day leadership program designed to help entrepreneurs prepare for the next stage of their leadership journey in this decade of rapid change. Designed by Sadhguru, the program will be conducted online from 25 to 28 November, and will be attended by entrepreneurs, CEOs and CxOs from across the world.

Hosted by BS Nagesh, Non-Executive Chairman, Shoppers Stop; Founder, TRRAIN, participants will have the opportunity to interact with Key Resource Leaders such as Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO, Zerodha; Dr. Rupinder Singh Sodhi, Managing Director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Ltd (AMUL); Dr. Pawan Kumar Goenka, Former Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra and Chairperson, Indian National Space Promotion Authorization Centre (In-Space), among others.

Participants will have the unique opportunity of learn from real-life case studies of iconic business leaders, facilitated by over 25 experienced Resource Leaders from diverse industry sectors. They will also hear Sadhguru’s perspective on leadership, success and business, and learn powerful yogic and meditative practices for inner wellbeing, clarity and balance.

The program will also facilitate pre and post-event engagement for a week each before and after the four-day immersive program with Resource Leaders, which will enable participants to take a deep dive into the subject matter, and help them rediscover their organization’s purpose in rapidly changing times.

There is a general consensus among analysts that the 2020 will be the most disruptive decade in history, with unanticipated structural shifts and radical innovation.

‘Isha Insight: The DNA of Success’ has been designed to help entrepreneurs navigate the rapidly changing environment, while exploring the science of scaling up their business. The program offers a rare chance for attendees to assess their journey through the experiential lens of successful leaders.

Over 10 years ago, Sadhguru founded Isha Leadership Academy to provide the highest quality leadership education by combining external skill sets with tools for wellbeing.

Isha Leadership Academy focuses on cultivating leadership as an innate and intuitive process – beyond strategies or techniques. Its guiding principle is the importance of first managing one’s own mind, body and energies, in order to manage external situations and people.

Over the past decade, Isha Insight has become one of the most-sought business leadership programs in the world. Program participants have been mentored by some of the world’s cutting-edge entrepreneurs and business leaders such as Ratan Tata, NR Narayana Murthy, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, GM Rao, KV Kamath, Ajay Piramal, Harsh Mariwala, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Bhavish Aggarwal, among several others.

