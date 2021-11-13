For Juhi Chawla’s Cauvery Calling commitment, a special birthday gift by Sadhguru’s Foundation

As an expression of gratitude to actor and environmentalist Juhi Chawla on her birthday, the Cauvery Calling volunteers planted a “flame of the forest” sapling, also known as the Butea monosperma, in the shadow of the iconic 112-feet bust of Adiyogi at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

Drawn to the cause, Juhi Chawla actively participated and volunteered for Rally for Rivers in 2017 and Cauvery Calling in 2019 – both launched by Sadhguru to save India’s severely depleting rivers. The actor continues to actively campaign for Cauvery Calling and donates saplings regularly on all special occasions.

On her birthday, Sadhguru conveyed his best wishes to the actor who has been actively volunteering to save River Cauvery which has depleted over 40% since India’s independence.

Dear Juhi, on your birthday, in celebration of your unwavering commitment to reviving Cauvery, we have planted the Flame of the Forest in the shadow of Adiyogi to welcome millions to the path of Responsibility that you exhibit. My best wishes to you. -Sg @iam_juhi #CauveryCalling https://t.co/PqJGvU9zwg — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) November 13, 2021

Juhi Chawla, one of the most popular and loved actors across languages, donated saplings as birthday gifts to several personalities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Lata Mangeshkar, Anil Kapoor, among others.

On her birthday too, she asked for saplings as gift.

In solidarity with Cauvery Calling, earlier this year, the actor invited her fans to donate to the massive eco-restoration effort and make "April Cool"!

The Cauvery Calling movement intends to empower 5.2 million farmers to plant 2.42 billion trees in Cauvery basin through agroforestry, which will improve farmers' revenue by 300 to 800 per cent. The movement has facilitated the planting of 57 million saplings so far by farmers.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 12:44 PM IST