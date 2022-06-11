e-Paper Get App

Sadhguru abruptly ends BBC Tamil interview after losing cool; watch video

A video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media, where Sadhguru is looking extremely tense, before asking the journalist to halt the interview.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 03:37 PM IST
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev | File

Self-styled godman Jaggi Vasudev, also known as Sadhguru, lost his cool during an interview with BBC Tamil, and asked the cameras to be switched off in between the interview.

The Comptroller and Auditor General had in 2018 made serious allegations against Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation, claiming that it did not have prior approval for the buildings constructed in Booluvapatti village in Coimbatore district.

When Sadhguru was asked what he thought about the allegation that environmental clearances were not obtained for the construction, he retorts saying ‘how many times will you ask this?’

He further asked the journalist whether he was listening to some "half-baked person”

