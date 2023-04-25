Saddam, brother-in-law of Ashraf Ahmed, flees to Dubai amidst Police crackdown: Report | Screengrab

The police in Uttar Pradesh have been cracking down on the associates of infamous gangster Atiq Ahmed, who has been jailed for various cases, including kidnapping and murder. In the latest development, Saddam, Atiq's brother Ashraf Ahmed's brother-in-law, has reportedly fled to Dubai amidst the intense police crackdown, stated a report in ABP News.

Saddam's absconding raises concerns about Atiq's criminal network

Saddam, who used to meet Atiq in Bareilly jail, is wanted in a case with a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. The police suspect that Saddam was involved in various criminal activities along with Atiq and his brother Ashraf. Saddam's absconding has raised concerns about the reach of Atiq's criminal network and has added to the difficulties of the police.

Lawyer in Umesh Pal Murder Case accused of conspiring to kill criminals

The police have also been keeping a close eye on Saulat Hanif, who was Atiq's lawyer in the Umesh Pal murder case. The police have found evidence that Hanif had conspired to kill the criminals and helped the shooters in the Umesh Pal murder case. Hanif is serving a life sentence in Prayagraj's Naini Jail after being convicted in the Hanif murder case and sentenced to life imprisonment in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case.

Blood-stained knife and clothes found in Atiq's office

In another development, the police who went to Atiq's office on Monday found a blood-stained knife and blood stains on the walls. Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Bhukar stated that the forensic team has collected blood samples which will be analyzed to determine whose blood it is. Atiq was in jail for various cases, and his associates are under intense scrutiny by the police.

Discussion in political circles about paying tribute to Atiq and Ashraf in State Assembly

There is also a discussion in political circles in Uttar Pradesh regarding whether tribute should be paid to Atiq and his brother Ashraf in the state assembly as per parliamentary traditions. According to the rules, only the speaker of the assembly can take this decision. Atiq Ahmed was a three-time MLA-MP and had been involved in several criminal cases before being jailed.

Police determined to bring all involved in criminal activities to justice

The police are continuing their crackdown on Atiq's associates, and the recent developments have added to their difficulties. The police are determined to bring all those involved in criminal activities to justice and restore law and order in the state. The situation remains tense, and the police are leaving no stone unturned to apprehend those involved in criminal activities.