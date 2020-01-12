Sadanand Tanavade appointed Goa BJP chief; CM sets 30 seat target for 2022 polls

Senior leader and former MLA Sadanand Tanavade on Sunday became the Goa BJP chief. He succeeds Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar.

He was the only one who had filed nomination for the party poll for the post held on Sunday, its returning officer Govind Parvatkar had earlier said.

"Sadanand Tanavade is the only person to file nomination for the post of Goa BJP chief," Parvatkar said.

The announcement of the new state unit chief was made by party national Vice President Avinash Rai Khanna on Sunday during a worker's convention held in Panaji.

The state council of the BJP held its convention on Sunday before the formal announcement.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, outgoing BJP state president Tendulkar and Goa Cabinet ministers were present at the convention which was attended by over 1,000 party workers.