Sadanand Tanavade appointed Goa BJP chief; CM sets 30 seat target for 2022 polls

Senior leader and former MLA Sadanand Tanavade on Sunday became the Goa BJP chief. He succeeds Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar.
He was the only one who had filed nomination for the party poll for the post held on Sunday, its returning officer Govind Parvatkar had earlier said.
"Sadanand Tanavade is the only person to file nomination for the post of Goa BJP chief," Parvatkar said.
The announcement of the new state unit chief was made by party national Vice President Avinash Rai Khanna on Sunday during a worker's convention held in Panaji.
The state council of the BJP held its convention on Sunday before the formal announcement.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, outgoing BJP state president Tendulkar and Goa Cabinet ministers were present at the convention which was attended by over 1,000 party workers.
Following the announcement, Sawant asked BJP workers to prepare for Assembly polls scheduled in 25 months time and set a target of winning 30 seats in the 40-member House.
"Everyone has seen the ups and downs the party has faced in last several years. We formed a government in 2017 with just 13 seats. Our strength rose from 13 to 27 due to the blessing of late Manohar Parrikar," he said.
"The future responsibility is of the workers. In the 2022 Assembly polls, around 25 months away, we must aim to win 30 seats. For this, each person must work very hard," he said.
He also asked them to start preparing for Zilla Panchayat elections to be held in March.
(With inputs from agencies)
