SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia gets bail in Punjab NDPS case

Bikram Singh Majithia | ANI Photo

Former Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia has been granted bail on Wednesday in Punjab Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court pronounced its final order over the Majithia's bail plea earlier in the morning.

The division Bench of Justices MS Ramachandra Rao and Sureshwar Thakur had reserved the order on the bail plea of Majithia on July 29.

Majithia was lodged in Patiala Central Jail and had moved the HC seeking regular bail in a case registered against him under the NDPS Act in the month of December 2021.

Case against Majithia

Bikram Singh Majithia is the brother-in-law of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and a three-time MLA from Majithia who served as a Minister in the SAD-BJP government.

Amid continuous pressure from former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to take action on the drug mafia, an FIR was registered against Majithia at the Punjab State Crime police station in December 2021. He was booked under Sections 25, 27A, and 29 of NDPS Act based on a report submitted by Special Task Force that was headed by IGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu.

Earlier in February this year, Majithia had approached a Mohali court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him. However, the district court rejected his plea prompting him to approach the Supreme Court.

The top court in the month of May refused to entertain the plea, further asking him to instead approach the HC.