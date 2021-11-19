Sacrifices of more than 700 farmers have paid off: Sonia Gandhi on PM's announcement to repeal farm laws

The sacrifices of more than 700 farmer families, whose members laid down their lives in this struggle for justice, have paid off, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said on Friday.

Her remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation on Friday morning, announced the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

Many farmers had been protesting and were encamped at Delhi's borders since November 2020 with a demand that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee MSP for crops.

The Centre, which has held several rounds of formal dialogue with the farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claimed they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 05:53 PM IST