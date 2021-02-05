Sachin Pilot reaches out to Rajasthan farmers through 'Kisan Sammelans'

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will hold ‘Kisan Sammelans’ across the state in a bid to reach out to farmers who are agitating for repeal of the farm laws brought in by the Centre.

Pilot addressed the first of the ‘Kisan Sammelans' in Dausa, 60 km from Jaipur, on Friday which saw a large turnout. Pilot was welcomed by party workers at several places en route to Dausa.

He hit out at the Centre saying it had promised to double income of farmers but had failed to do so.

"The Congress party is supporting the farmers' agitation that is underway in Delhi. We will stand by the farmers in all circumstances," Pilot said.

He said BJP leaders have been labelling farmers as terrorists which is a conspiracy to defame them. He said the farmers have to resolve to carry on the agitation and build pressure on the Centre to take back the three laws.

Pilot is slated to address another farmer meet in Bayana town of Bharatpur district on February 9 and one in Kotkhavda town in Jaipur district on February 17. Interestingly, all three farmer meetings are being held in places where the MLAs are from the Pilot camp.

While Pilot said he is holding the farmer meets as part of the Congress party’s campaign against the Farm Laws and in support of the farmers, analysts see it as an attempt by Pilot to test the support on the ground and keep his supporters and workers motivated.

The political cold war between Pilot and chief minister Ashok Gehlot has shown no signs of waning despite attempts by the party high command to broker peace. Since after the rebellion by Pilot against Gehlot last year, while things seem calm on the outside, the situation is simmering below the surface, say party insiders.

Pilot had put his grievances to the Congress high command which set-up a three-member committee to resolve issues between the two leaders and forge unity.

Pilot has been pushing for early political appointments and a cabinet expansion and seeking a fair share for his supporters including ministers Ramesh Meena and Vishvendra Singh who were removed from the cabinet in the aftermath of the revolt.

However, during his Jaipur trip two days back, Maken put an end to all speculation by declaring that political appointments and a cabinet expansion would only happen after May.

Political commentators say Gehlot, who is not in favour of a cabinet expansion now, has prevailed on the party high command and successfully warded off pressure from the Pilot camp.

Put on the backfoot, Pilot is now attempting to keep his political clout intact. He hopes to use the farmer meetings as a way to connect with the party workers and the people and also use the opportunity to show his popularity to the party leadership.

Pilot denied that the Kisan Sammelan was a show of strength and said it was part of the Congress’ plan to support the ongoing farmers' agitation.

“The Congress party is backing the farmers who have been agitating since the last three months. The AICC has asked Congress leaders to show their support to farmers. It is important that the Congress stands up for the farmers against the central government which has turned a deaf ear to their demands,” he said.