Sachin Pilot appeals all Indians to help families affected by Assam, Bihar floods

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has appealed to the people of the country to extend support to those affected by floods in Assam and Bihar.
Pilot's appeal comes amid the raging political firestorm in Rajasthan where he has declared an open rebellion against the Ashok Gehlot government. Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the state Congress chief earlier this week.
"My thoughts and prayers with all those families affected by the Assam & Bihar floods. Over 68 lives lost & 3.6 million people affected in Assam alone," Pilot tweeted on Saturday.
"I appeal to all Indians, to come together, join in the efforts to help support those affected in these extreme flood situations," he said.
The tweet by Pilot was his first in four days. His last tweets were on July 14, the day he was sacked from both the posts.
Soon after his removal as Rajasthan deputy chief minister and PCC chief, Pilot on Tuesday had said: "truth can be rattled, not defeated".
Later that evening, Pilot had tweeted, "My heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all those who have come out in my support today"
At least 79 people have lost their lives in Assam due to severe flooding, informed the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday.
A Flood Report issued by the ASDMA stated that the river Brahmaputra was flowing above danger level in several places in the state, and a total of 26 districts have been affected so far. The total number of revenue circles affected is 79 and over 2,678 villages were devastated by the floods.
Additionally, around 96 animals have died in the Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat district of Assam due to floods, the state government informed on Saturday.
