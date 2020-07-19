Sachin Pilot appeals all Indians to help families affected by Assam, Bihar floods

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has appealed to the people of the country to extend support to those affected by floods in Assam and Bihar.

Pilot's appeal comes amid the raging political firestorm in Rajasthan where he has declared an open rebellion against the Ashok Gehlot government. Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the state Congress chief earlier this week.

"My thoughts and prayers with all those families affected by the Assam & Bihar floods. Over 68 lives lost & 3.6 million people affected in Assam alone," Pilot tweeted on Saturday.

"I appeal to all Indians, to come together, join in the efforts to help support those affected in these extreme flood situations," he said.