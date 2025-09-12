PM Modi To Visit Mizoram, Manipur & Assam On 2-Day Northeast Tour From September 13

PM Narendra Modi | ANI

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit three states of North East India viz Mizoram, Manipur and Assam in his two day tour to the region to boost region's infrastructure and to bring social harmony. Modi will visit trouble torn Manipur for the first time since violence starts 3rd May 2023. He will visit Churachandpur relief camps too.

Prime Minister will visit first Mizoram and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 9000 crore at Aizawl and will also address a public function.

Thereafter, Prime Minister will visit Manipur and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. Further, he will inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore at Kangla Fort, Imphal and address a public function.

Prime Minister will thereafter visit Assam and participate in the celebrations of the 100th birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati, at around 5 PM. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

On 14th September, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of major infrastructure and industrial development projects worth over Rs 18,530 crore in Assam. He will lay the foundation stone of various projects at Darrang, at around 11 AM and address a public function. Thereafter, he will inaugurate Assam Bio-ethanol Private Limited, Numaligarh Refinery Plant at Golaghat, at around 1:45 PM. He will also lay the foundation stone of Polypropylene Plant at Golaghat.

PM in Mizoram

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 9000 crore at Aizawl. These projects will cater to multiple sectors including Railways, Roadways, Energy, Sports among others.

In line with his commitment to world-class infrastructure and last mile connectivity, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line, worth over Rs 8,070 crore, connecting the capital of Mizoram to the Indian Railways network for the first time. The Rail line Project, built in a challenging hilly area, has 45 tunnels constructed under complex geological conditions. Additionally, it also includes 55 major bridges and 88 minor bridges. The direct rail connectivity between Mizoram and the rest of the country will offer the people of the region safe, efficient, and cost-effective travel options. It will also ensure the timely and reliable supply of food grains, fertilizers, and other essential commodities, thereby enhancing overall logistical efficiency and regional accessibility.

Prime Minister will also flag off three new express trains, Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani express, Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express on this occasion. Aizawl will now be directly connected with Delhi through a Rajdhani Express. The Sairang-Guwahati Express will facilitate movement between Mizoram and Assam. Sairang-Kolkata Express will directly connect Mizoram to Kolkata. This enhanced connectivity will improve access to hospitals, universities, and markets, thereby strengthening educational, cultural, and economic ties across the region. It will also generate employment opportunities, and significantly boost tourism in the region.

In a major boost to road infrastructure, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects. It includes Aizawl Bypass Road, Thenzawl–Sialsuk Road and Khankawn–Rongura Road.

The 45 km Aizawl Bypass Road, worth over Rs 500 crore, under Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) scheme will aim to decongest Aizawl city, improve connectivity to Lunglei, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Lengpui Airport, and Sairang Railway Station among others. It will reduce the travel time from southern districts to Aizawl by around 1.5 hours significantly benefitting the people in the region. The Thenzawl–Sialsuk Road under North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme NESIDS (Roads), will benefit many horticulture farmers, dragon fruit growers, paddy cultivators, and ginger processors, while strengthening connectivity with the Aizawl–Thenzawl–Lunglei Highway. The Khankawn–Rongura Road under NESIDS (Roads) in Serchhip District will provide better access to markets and benefit various horticulture farmers and other people in the region, while supporting the planned Ginger Processing Plant.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Chhimtuipui River Bridge on the Lawngtlai–Siaha Road. It will provide all-weather connectivity and reduce travel time by two hours. The bridge will also support cross-border commerce under the Kaladan Multimodal Transit framework.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Hall for Sports Development. The hall at Tuikual will provide modern sports facilities including a multipurpose indoor arena benefitting and nurturing Mizoram’s youth for national and international competitions.

Strengthening the energy infrastructure in the region, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 30 TMTPA (thousand metric tons per annum) LPG Bottling Plant at Mualkhang in Aizawl. It will aim at ensuring a steady and reliable supply of LPG in Mizoram and neighbouring states providing easier access to clean cooking fuel. It will also create local employment opportunities.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate Residential School at Kawrthah under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme. The school in Mamit aspirational district will provide modern classrooms, hostels, and sports facilities including an artificial football turf. It will benefit over 10,000 children and youth, laying the foundation for long-term social and educational progress.

Furthering his vision of quality education for all, Prime Minister will also inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential School at Tlangnuam. The school will improve enrollment, reduce dropout rates, and provide holistic education opportunities for tribal youth.

PM in Manipur

The prime minister will begin his Maniour tour from Churachandpur where he is scheduled to lay foundation stones for development projects and meet people affected by the violence. From there, he will travel to Imphal, where he will address a public gathering at Kangla Fort and inaugurate and lay foundation stones for multiple initiatives.

Manipur Chief Secretary, addressing a press conference, said the prime minister is expected to reach Kangla around 2.30 pm after interacting with some displaced families in the valley areas.

“The Honourable Prime Minister will be inaugurating various development projects within and outside the state belonging to Manipur. The total projects for which foundation stones are being put are totalling to Rs 7,300 crore, and the projects which are being inaugurated are worth Rs 1,200 crore,” he said.

Imphal wore a festive look on Friday as billboards, banners, and welcome gates were put up across the city to mark the visit. A massive gate, stretching over 20 feet and emblazoned with “Welcome Shri Narendra Modi ji,” has been erected near the BJP state headquarters along the 7 km route from Imphal airport to Kangla Fort. Additional billboards highlighting the projects have also been installed in Sanjenthong and near the Nupi Lan complex.

In line with his commitment to inclusive, sustainable and holistic development of Manipur, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur. The projects include Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore; 5 National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore; Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, Working Women Hostels at 9 locations, among others.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal. They include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri; IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri; Manipur Bhawans at Delhi and Kolkata; and Ima Markets, unique all women’s market, in 4 districts.

PM in Assam

On 13th September, Prime Minister will participate in celebrations to commemorate the 100th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati. The celebration will honour the life and legacy of Dr. Hazarika, whose contributions to Assamese music, literature and culture remain unparalleled.

On 14th September, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of major infrastructure and industrial development projects worth over Rs 18,530 crore in Assam.

In Darrang, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple projects. The projects include Darrang Medical College & Hospital and GNM School and B.Sc. Nursing College, strengthening medical education and healthcare delivery in the region; Guwahati Ring Road Project that will enhance urban mobility, decongest traffic, and improve connectivity in and around the capital city; and Kuruwa–Narengi Bridge over River Brahmaputra improving connectivity and promoting socio-economic development in the region.

At Numaligarh in Golaghat, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Assam Bioethanol Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) aimed at promoting clean energy and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the Polypropylene Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) adding significant value to Assam’s petrochemical sector. It will also generate employment opportunities and lead to overall socio economic development of the region.