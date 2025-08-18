'Sab Ne Janmashtami Manayi?': PM Modi Asks Reporters Outside BJP HQ - VIDEO

PM Modi with BJP chief JP Nadda | Narendra Modi/YT

New Delhi: A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing a light-hearted moment with reporters has gone viral on social media. While arriving at the BJP headquarters in the national capital, PM Modi asked reporters if they had celebrated Janmashtami the day before and greeted them with, "Jai Shri Krishna."

The video shows PM Modi getting out of his car as the BJP chief and Union Minister JP Nadda greets him with a rose. He then looks towards the reporters and asks, "Sab ne Janmashtami manayi?" which roughly translates to, "Did everyone celebrate Janmashtami?" The reporters respond, "Yes." PM Modi then walks into the building after greeting them with "Jai Shri Krishna."

The video is from Sunday evening, PM Modi had arrived at the BJP headquarters for the party's parliamentary board meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present.

In the meeting, Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan was named the National Democratic Alliance’s Vice-Presidential candidate, after the BJP Parliamentary Board endorsed his name. 68-year-old Radhakrishnan is a two-time former MP from Coimbatore and former Tamil Nadu unit chief of the BJP.