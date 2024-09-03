'Sab Kuchh Kar Lena, Par Shadi Mat Karna: Upset Over Harassment From Wife & Her Family, 38-Year-Old Ghaziabad Man Hangs Self

In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old resident of DLF Colony in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad took his own life by hanging himself. The man recorded a video before taking the extreme step, asking people never to get married stating, "Duniya mein kuchh bhi kar lena, par shadi mat karna (Do whatever you want in life, but never get married)."

According to reports, the victim, Jagjit Singh Rana, who hailed from the Narsaina area of Bulandshahr, lived alone in a flat and worked in the medicine supply business. He was so troubled by the harassment from his wife and in-laws that he took his life by hanging himself. Before committing suicide, he recorded two videos on his mobile phone.

उत्तर प्रदेश : गाजियाबाद में 38 साल के जगजीत सिंह राणा ने फांसी लगाकर जान दी।



मरने से पहले Video में कहा – "सब कुछ कर लेना, पर शादी मत करना। जय श्रीराम..."



Neighbours informed the police about the incident after they found Singh's body hanging in his flat. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and took down the body. During the investigation, the police found two videos recorded before the suicide.

According to the police, in the video, Jagjit stated before taking his life that he feared for his life because of his in-laws and that they were forcing him to commit suicide. In the three-minute, four-second video, he mentioned that his in-laws reside in a village in the Bulandshahr district. He said he was in his senses and was sending the video through WhatsApp.

"I am taking my own life due to the harassment from my wife and in-laws, which has become unbearable," Jagjit said in the video. He added that he couldn't describe the torment inflicted by his wife and in-laws.

"Do not give them a share, do not show them my face."

The extent of Jagjit Singh Rana's stress before his death can be gauged from his video. He said that no one should be given a share in his property, and his face should not be shown to those people. He requested that the police and administration conduct his last rites themselves and not show his face to anyone. In the second video, Jagjit Singh is seen putting the noose around his neck, with the noose tied to a fan. As his final message to everyone, Jagjit said, "Do whatever you want in life, but never get married. Jai Shri Ram."

Police Investigation Underway

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation into the case. They are awaiting a complaint from Singh's family before taking action against the accused.