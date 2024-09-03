 'Sab Kuchh Kar Lena, Par Shadi Mat Karna: Upset Over Harassment From Wife & Her Family, 38-Year-Old Ghaziabad Man Hangs Self
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Sab Kuchh Kar Lena, Par Shadi Mat Karna: Upset Over Harassment From Wife & Her Family, 38-Year-Old Ghaziabad Man Hangs Self

'Sab Kuchh Kar Lena, Par Shadi Mat Karna: Upset Over Harassment From Wife & Her Family, 38-Year-Old Ghaziabad Man Hangs Self

The man stated in the video before taking his life that he feared for his life because of his in-laws and that they were forcing him to commit suicide.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
article-image

In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old resident of DLF Colony in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad took his own life by hanging himself. The man recorded a video before taking the extreme step, asking people never to get married stating, "Duniya mein kuchh bhi kar lena, par shadi mat karna (Do whatever you want in life, but never get married)."

According to reports, the victim, Jagjit Singh Rana, who hailed from the Narsaina area of Bulandshahr, lived alone in a flat and worked in the medicine supply business. He was so troubled by the harassment from his wife and in-laws that he took his life by hanging himself. Before committing suicide, he recorded two videos on his mobile phone.

Neighbours informed the police about the incident after they found Singh's body hanging in his flat. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and took down the body. During the investigation, the police found two videos recorded before the suicide.

According to the police, in the video, Jagjit stated before taking his life that he feared for his life because of his in-laws and that they were forcing him to commit suicide. In the three-minute, four-second video, he mentioned that his in-laws reside in a village in the Bulandshahr district. He said he was in his senses and was sending the video through WhatsApp.

FPJ Shorts
ICICI Bank Shares In Red With Marginal Decline After Accusation Of 'Payments' To SEBI Chief Madhabi Buch
ICICI Bank Shares In Red With Marginal Decline After Accusation Of 'Payments' To SEBI Chief Madhabi Buch
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sumit Antil Defends Gold Medal After Taking Pain Killers For Back Injury; Video
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sumit Antil Defends Gold Medal After Taking Pain Killers For Back Injury; Video
'Sab Kuchh Kar Lena, Par Shadi Mat Karna: Upset Over Harassment From Wife & Her Family, 38-Year-Old Ghaziabad Man Hangs Self
'Sab Kuchh Kar Lena, Par Shadi Mat Karna: Upset Over Harassment From Wife & Her Family, 38-Year-Old Ghaziabad Man Hangs Self
Shree Tirupati Balaji Agro Trading IPO: Know Everything From Price Band To Lot Size
Shree Tirupati Balaji Agro Trading IPO: Know Everything From Price Band To Lot Size
Read Also
UP: Lucknow Woman Attempts Suicide, Posts Video On Instagram; Meta AI Alert Saves Her Life As Police...
article-image

"I am taking my own life due to the harassment from my wife and in-laws, which has become unbearable," Jagjit said in the video. He added that he couldn't describe the torment inflicted by his wife and in-laws.

"Do not give them a share, do not show them my face."

The extent of Jagjit Singh Rana's stress before his death can be gauged from his video. He said that no one should be given a share in his property, and his face should not be shown to those people. He requested that the police and administration conduct his last rites themselves and not show his face to anyone. In the second video, Jagjit Singh is seen putting the noose around his neck, with the noose tied to a fan. As his final message to everyone, Jagjit said, "Do whatever you want in life, but never get married. Jai Shri Ram."

Police Investigation Underway

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation into the case. They are awaiting a complaint from Singh's family before taking action against the accused.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Families Of Criminals Should Not Be Punished For Their Crimes,' Says Former CM Of Uttar Pradesh...

'Families Of Criminals Should Not Be Punished For Their Crimes,' Says Former CM Of Uttar Pradesh...

'Sab Kuchh Kar Lena, Par Shadi Mat Karna: Upset Over Harassment From Wife & Her Family, 38-Year-Old...

'Sab Kuchh Kar Lena, Par Shadi Mat Karna: Upset Over Harassment From Wife & Her Family, 38-Year-Old...

Manipur: 3 People Injured After Suspected Militants Drop 2 Explosives From Drones In Imphal West

Manipur: 3 People Injured After Suspected Militants Drop 2 Explosives From Drones In Imphal West

Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: Ramdas Athawale's RPI(A) Seeks 2 Seats From BJP; To Contest 8-10 Seats...

Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: Ramdas Athawale's RPI(A) Seeks 2 Seats From BJP; To Contest 8-10 Seats...

UP: 5-Year-Old Injured In Latest Bahraich Wolf Attack Amid Ongoing 'Operation Bhediya'; Search For...

UP: 5-Year-Old Injured In Latest Bahraich Wolf Attack Amid Ongoing 'Operation Bhediya'; Search For...