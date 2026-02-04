Karnataka Shocker: Man Stabs Mother’s Lover 16 Times, Stands On His Body Until Police Arrive In Belagavi

AI Generated Image

Belagavi: A spine-chilling incident has come to light from Karnataka's Belagavi. A man reportedly stabbed his mother's lover 16 times and killed him, then called the police.

The accused then stood on the deceased's chest until the police reached the spot and took him into custody. The act left local residents and bystanders shocked, as the crime unfolded in their presence.

The deceased had allegedly eloped with the accused man's mother in 2016. The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Basappa Hosamani, a resident of Basadoni village.

The accused has been identified as Erayya Mathapati. During questioning, Mathapati told the police that Hosamani had allegedly eloped with his mother nearly 10 years ago and later settled in Kolhapur.

According to the police, Hosamani had recently returned to the area and the accused had been waiting for an opportunity to take revenge.

Police have filed a case in the matter and a detailed investigation is currently underway. Police said that Mathapati lay in wait on the road leading to the Yellamma temple near Savadatti. As soon as Hosamani arrived, the accused allegedly knocked him off his motorcycle and stabbed him repeatedly with a knife, leading to his death at the scene as bystanders watched the brutal murder.