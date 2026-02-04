 President’s Rule Revoked In Manipur As Y Khemchand Singh Set To Take Oath As CM At 6 PM
President’s Rule in Manipur was lifted on Wednesday, enabling the formation of an NDA-led government headed by Y Khemchand Singh, who will be sworn in as chief minister. Centre rule followed ethnic violence that erupted in 2023. The new administration is expected to prioritise peace, rehabilitation, and governance in the conflict-affected state.

Vinay Mishra
Updated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 04:21 PM IST
Nearly a year after President’s Rule was imposed in strife-torn Manipur, the Centre on Wednesday revoked the measure, paving the way for the installation of a new elected government. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification lifting central rule with immediate effect, just hours before the swearing-in ceremony of the incoming chief minister.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature party leader Y Khemchand Singh is scheduled to take oath as Manipur’s chief minister at 6 pm at Lok Bhavan. Preparations for the ceremony were underway since morning, the state BJP confirmed in a social media announcement, expressing confidence that his leadership would steer the state toward peace, development, and stability.

The development followed Singh staking claim to form the government. He led an NDA delegation to meet Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Lok Bhavan to formally seek approval for establishing a popular government. The delegation notably included two MLAs representing the Kuki-Zo dominated districts of Churachandpur and Pherzawl, signalling efforts at broader representation.

The 62-year-old leader was chosen as the BJP legislature party head and later as the NDA legislature party leader during a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. Senior BJP MLA Thongam Biswajit Singh indicated that five legislators, including Khemchand Singh, are expected to be sworn in as ministers.

President’s Rule had been in force since February last year after former chief minister N Biren Singh resigned amid sharp criticism of his administration’s handling of the ethnic conflict between Meitei and Kuki communities. The violence, which began in May 2023, caused widespread displacement, fatalities, and property damage.

With an NDA government set to assume office, attention is now likely to focus on restoring normalcy, rebuilding inter-community trust, and addressing governance challenges after months of central administration.

