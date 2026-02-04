 'Not A Deal But Dheel': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams Centre Over Trump's Claims In India-US Trade Deal
HomeIndia'Not A Deal But Dheel': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams Centre Over Trump's Claims In India-US Trade Deal

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the India-US trade deal, calling it a "dheel" (relaxation) and expressing concerns over US dairy imports affecting Indian fasting traditions. He urged Parliament to debate China ties and condemned the BJP for avoiding discussions. Opposition MPs protested in Lok Sabha over the trade deal and their suspension, escalating political tensions.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav | X @ANI

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday slammed the Centre over the United States' claim that India may reduce tariffs to zero on certain American goods and purchase USD 500 billion of US energy, technology, agricultural, and coal products.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Akhilesh Yadav termed the India-US trade deal a "dheel" (relaxation), alleging that if US dairy and farm products are imported to India, the 'Sanatanis' will find it difficult to observe their fasting rituals.

Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Statement

Akhilesh said, "The deal with the US is not a 'deal' but a 'dheel' (relaxation). We have handed over our entire market to them. Sanatanis will have to think about how their fast will continue to be 'Sanatani'. If dairy products come from there, how will Sanatanis and Indians fast? It is a matter of concern. Where are the BJP allies who raised the slogans of Swadeshi? The nation wants to know about the deal."

article-image

The India-US trade agreement, reducing the tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, triggered a political row in the country. However, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always championed the agriculture and dairy sectors, safeguarding their interests, and noted that the sensitive sectors of India's economy, particularly agriculture and dairy, have been protected in the India-US trade deal.

article-image

Meanwhile, defending Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi for citing a magazine article about former Army Chief Gen MM Naravane's unpublished memoir, the Samajwadi Party chief urged the Centre to deliberate in Parliament over ties with China.

"The BJP always attempts to see that discussions are not done. We have seen this happening, that when the LoP and other parties wanted details on the issue of China, the BJP stepped back. We reiterate that we should always deliberate and decide on our relations with China. National security, border security, and our relations have been good and bad, especially with China, from time to time. We have lost our land. The country should get to know what the armed forces have to say about it. We not only lose land to China, but we are also losing our market. Part of the market was lost during the previous governments, and some was lost under the present regime," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Earlier today, the Lok Sabha was adjourned amid heavy sloganeering by Opposition members over the suspension of eight Opposition MPs a day earlier during the Budget Session. The session will resume at 12 pm.

The suspended opposition MPs were seen protesting outside Parliament, holding posters reading "PM is compromised." LoP Rahul Gandhi had alleged the same while speaking to the media on the India-US trade agreement.

A day earlier, Rahul Gandhi said that he would not refer to any magazine article about former Army Chief Gen MM Naravane's memoirs but would briefly speak about Chinese action during the Kailash Range standoff in the house. His address sparked a heated exchange between the Opposition and Treasury Benches.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

