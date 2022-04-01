Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets PM Modi during official visit to India

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on his official visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov was received by Prime Minister @narendramodi during his official visit to #India. #RussiaIndia #DruzhbaDosti," tweeted Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

According to PMO, Lavrov briefed PM Modi on the situation in Ukraine, including the ongoing peace negotiations. The PM reiterated his call for an early cessation of violence, and conveyed India's readiness to contribute in any way to the peace efforts. The Russian Foreign Minister also updated PM Modi on the progress of decisions taken during the India-Russia bilateral Summit held in December 2021.

Lavrov is on a two-day visit to India where he held deliberations with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar over crude oil offer, rupee-ruble payment, ongoing arms deals, Ukraine crisis, and the situation in Afghanistan and Iran.

After the meeting with Jaishankar, Lavrov said US pressure would not affect the India-Russia relationship, adding that if India wants to mediate for resolution to the Ukraine problem, such a process can be supported.

About India playing a bigger role in the Ukraine crisis, Lavrov said: "India is an important and serious country. If India plays that role that provides resolution, India as our common partner.. we are for the security guarantee of Ukraine.. West has ignored it's responsibility...If India is with its position of just and rational approach to international problems.. can support such a process."

On India's view on the Ukraine crisis, he said that India's foreign policy is guided by its independent position.

"I believe that Indian foreign policies are characterised by independence and the concentration on real national legitimate interests. The same policy is based in the Russian Federation and this makes us, as big countries, good friends and loyal partners."

