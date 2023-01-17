Ruckus at Calcutta HC: Bar Council of India team visits HC, fails to get CCTV footage

Calcutta HC | PTI

Kolkata: The fact-finding team of Bar Council of India (BCI) on Monday visited the Calcutta High Court to inquire into the incident of ruckus and boycotting of the bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha. The team spoke with the Register General but failed to get any CCTV footage of the incident.



Talking to the media the team said that they didn’t get any CCTV footage and also that the videos available on Youtube are not their evidence.

The team even urged that if anyone has any footage then they should send it to BCI.

According to sources, the BCI team will submit their report on January 17.

Meanwhile, lawyers from the Bar Council of West Bengal observed a ‘Black Day’ outside the court premises by wearing black badges. The lawyers even alleged that their right to protest is being ‘curtailed’.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha had issued a rule of contempt against some advocates after a section of lawyers had blocked his bench on January 9.

In a notice to all bar associations in West Bengal, the court had said that a meeting of it has decided to observe January 16 as ‘black day of lawyers as their right to protest is being curtailed’. The notice also asked the lawyers to put black badge while observing the black day.

Congress leader and lawyer Kaustuv Bagchi said that no matter what, those who have blocked the bench of Justice Mantha should be ‘punished’.