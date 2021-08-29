RT-PCR tests reports will be available on CoWIN portal to help abroad travel: Report

RT-PCR tests for detection of COVID-19 virus which is mandatory for travel in some states within India and for abroad travel, will be soon linked to the government's CoWIN app, RS Sharma, chief of the National Health Authority, was quoted saying in a NDTV report.

This, he said, will help travellers prove that they have undergone authentic tests, certified by the government.

"What we are doing is we are working with Director General of the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), and we already have developed a system like you can, you know, download the CoWIN certificate. Similarly, now you will download the RT-PCR certificate digitally signed and actually we are we are through with that journey," Sharma was quoted saying.

"There is an attempt now on a bilateral basis -- I accept your country's passport and you accept mine. So those discussions are going on with our Ministry of External Affairs in both countries," he said.

"The QR code is encrypted, the information which is required on a passport is actually there are on the digital certificate vaccine certificate. So we have created a packet of all the information and this packet is given to the Ministry of External Affairs," he said, adding that the Civil Aviation ministry is also collaborating on this.

Several other nations, including the United Kingdom, do not accept the vaccination status of Indian nationals, even if they have been vaccinated with Covishield which is not only recognised by the World Health Organisation but has also been exported to the UK.

