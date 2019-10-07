RSS film festival to showcase Army, security, Indian values

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Chitra Sadhana, an RSS affiliated organisation, will showcase films based on the valour of the Indian Army, national security and other such issues close to the ideology of the RSS at its film festival to be held in Ahmedabad from February 21 to 23, a report said. The film festival is to be headed by film maker Subhash Ghai.

The Bharatiya Chitra Sadhana has been created to promote RSS ideology through films, television and media to bring in a feeling of patriotism in the youth of the country.

Rakesh Mittal, Secretary of the Bharatiya Chitra Sadhana, told IANS, "There is only one objective of this film festival - to promote patriotism. We want to create a platform for the youths through which they can express their creativity and emotions through the most powerful medium - the cinema."

The Bharatiya Chitra Sadhana is conducting workshops in various institutes throughout the country for the preparation of the film festival. One such workshop was held in Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar recently in which several theatre groups and film studios participated. Subhash Ghai and Kamlesh K Mishra gave tips to the students about film editing, writing, cinematography and other technical aspects of film making. Ghai told students how they can make films on subjects close to their heart.

Atul Gangwar, the coordinator of the film festival, said that students can send their entries by November 30. It could be a short film, documentary, animation or even a film based on the campus life of students, Gangwar said, adding that national security, social harmony, patriotism, Indian family culture and values can also be the theme of their films.

The Bharatiya Chitra Sadhana has expressed concern over growing nudity and abusive content and disappearance of Indian values in today's cinema. Hence, it feels there is a need to regulate content. It has also criticized certain productions for their alleged "anti-Hindu" stance.

With the aim to inculcate patriotic values in the youth, the Bharatiya Chitra Sadhana started conducting film festivals of its own from 2016. The first such event was organised in Indore from February 26-28, 2016. Celebrities like Madhur Bhandarkar, Hema Malini and Arjun Rampal have been a part of such film festivals in the past.