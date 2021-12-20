e-Paper Get App

India reports 6,563 new COVID-19 cases, 132 deaths and 8,077 recoveries in last 24 hours
India

Updated on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 12:25 PM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama; see pics

IANS
ANI

ANI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday called on Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during his visit to McLeodganj near here, officials said.

Confirming Bhagwat's visit, an official in the Dalai Lama's office told IANS the RSS chief had an audience with His Holiness the Dalai Lama in his official palace.

Regarding the purpose of the visit, he said it was simply a courtesy call.

In pictures released by the Tibetan government, Bhagwat was seen gifting a Ganesha idol to His Holiness, who was seen donning a Himachali cap.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) is based in Dharamsala in Kangra district.

This was the first high-profile meeting with the spiritual leader since the onset of the pandemic outbreak.

The RSS chief arrived on a five-day visit to Kangra on December 16.

The Tibetan government-in-exile is not recognised by any country.

Some 1,40,000 Tibetans now live in exile, with over 1,00,000 of them in different parts of India. Over six million Tibetans live in Tibet.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 12:25 PM IST
