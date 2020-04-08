Rs 2.5 crore! That's the cost committed to search for Hanuman's magical ‘Sanjeevani Booti’

In order to save his life, Hanuman das called upon to fetch this herb from the mount Dronagiri (Mahodaya) or Gandhamardan, far to the north of the Vindhyas on the slopes of the Himalayas. However, unable to identify the herb, he takes the entire mountain with him.

In the modern era, several plants have been considered as possible candidates for Sanjeevani. These include Selaginella bryopteris, Dendrobium plicatile (synonym Desmotrichum fimbriatum), Cressa cretica, among others.

To conduct research upon the same, Himalayan state of Uttarakhand in northern India committed an initial Rs 2.5 crore of state money to search for the herb, starting August 2016. "We have to try and it will never go to waste. If we are determined we will certainly find it," Surendra Singh Negi, the state's former minister for alternative medicine, told AFP.

That being said, the uses of the funds, its findings or research progress haven’t been shared until date.