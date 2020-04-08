Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Wishes, messages, quotes, images, GIFs to send over WhatsApp or SMS

Hanuman, known to be one of the biggest devotees of Lord Ram, his birthday is known as Hanuman Jayanti and celebrated with fervour every year.
It is celebrated on a full moon day or 15th day of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month of Hindu calendar. It falls on Chaitra Poornima.
Here are some greetings, wishes, messages, and GIFs to send over WhatsApp or SMS;
1. Nothing beats belief and patience. Remain a complete Hanuman devotee and success will be right beside you. Wish you a happy Hanuman Jayanti!
2. Lord Hanuman is the greatest devotee of Lord Rama. May he shower his divine blessings on you and your family on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
3Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to become successful in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Hanuman!
4.
5.
6.
7.
8. Wishing a very blessed and Happy Hanuman Jayanti. I wish that you follow the teachings and footsteps of Bajrang Bali for a happier and contented life.
9. May you earn the blessings of Bajrang Bali and have a Happy Hanuman Jayanti… May you are always successful in everything you do.
