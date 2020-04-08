Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Wishes, messages, quotes, images, GIFs to send over WhatsApp or SMS

1. Nothing beats belief and patience. Remain a complete Hanuman devotee and success will be right beside you. Wish you a happy Hanuman Jayanti!

2. Lord Hanuman is the greatest devotee of Lord Rama. May he shower his divine blessings on you and your family on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

3Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to become successful in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Hanuman!

4.