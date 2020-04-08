Hanuman Jayanti 2020: What is the significance of Hanuman Jayanti?

Hanuman, known to be one of the biggest devotees of Lord Ram, his birthday is known as Hanuman Jayanti and celebrated with fervour every year.

It is celebrated on a full moon day or 15th day of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month of Hindu calendar. It falls on Chaitra Poornima.

Why is Hanuman Jayanti celebrated?

Well, the appearance of Hanuman dates back to the beginning of Treta Yuga of the sixth Manvantara of Vaivasvata Manu that is around 2.59 million years ago as oer the Indian mythology Uttara Kanda of Valmiki Ramayana.

According to the Indian mythology, Hanuman is believed to be born to Anjana, the wife of Vanaraja Kesari- who is the King of Monkeys- when she was cursed by Muni Vishwamitra for disturbing him. It is also believed that Anjana worshipped Lord Shiva to get rid of the curse. Some also say that she had worshipped and urged him to be a part of the child in her womb. And that is why, it is said that Hanuman is an incarnation of Lord Shiva.

It is also belived that King Dasharatha had performed the Putrakameshti yagna ritual in order to have children. He had received sacred payasam after performing the ritual. But a kite caught the fragment of it and that is how Pawan Deva (The God of Wind) handed Hanuman to Anjana and that's how Hanuman was born. Thus, Hanuman is also known as Pawan Putra Hanuman.

Known to be a follower of Lord Ram, Hanuman played a major role in Ramayana during the battle between Ram and Ravana. Hanuman is believed to be a symbol of strength and energy and is worshipped as a deity who attained victory against all odds.

On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees worship Hanuman and seek protection and blessing by singing Hanuman Chalisa and Sundar Kaand. Also, devotees offer food and flowers to Hanuman and later distribute as a prasad.