RRB NTPC 2nd Phase CBT exam schedule announced, click here for details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the schedule for RRB NTPC second phase exam for CBT-1 on its official website - rrbcdg.gov.in/.

The second phase will be conducted from January 16, 2021, to January 30, 2021, across the country.

“For the candidates scheduled in this phase, the LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites on or before 06.01.2021,” reads the official notice.

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources.

Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date.