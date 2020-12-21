RRB NTPC Exam: Here's how you can download your city intimation slip from rrbcdg.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board has released additional details for the upcoming exams for recruitment to various NTPC graduate and under graduate posts. Now, aspirants can download their city intimation slip and other relevant details from the official website for the Board. You can also log onto the official websites of regional RRBs to check relevant details. Admit cards are not yet available, and is slated to be released on December 24.

Here's how you can go about checking your details:

1. Log on to the Railway Recruitment Board website. You can also visit your regional RRB website.

2. Scroll down until you find the option called " CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) - Exam Date and City Intimation Slip link " and then click on this link.

3. You have to log in to view your city intimation slip. Please enter your registration number, password and other relevant details. Then, press the login button.

4. Your RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip will then be displayed on the screen. Download it and/or take a print out for later reference.