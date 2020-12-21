RRB NTPC Exam: Here's how you can download your city intimation slip from rrbcdg.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board has released additional details for the upcoming exams for recruitment to various NTPC graduate and under graduate posts. Now, aspirants can download their city intimation slip and other relevant details from the official website for the Board. You can also log onto the official websites of regional RRBs to check relevant details. Admit cards are not yet available, and is slated to be released on December 24.
Here's how you can go about checking your details:
1. Log on to the Railway Recruitment Board website. You can also visit your regional RRB website.
2. Scroll down until you find the option called "" and then click on this link.
3. You have to log in to view your city intimation slip. Please enter your registration number, password and other relevant details. Then, press the login button.
4. Your RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip will then be displayed on the screen. Download it and/or take a print out for later reference.
According to a notice shared on the RRB website, the exam will be held in phases to ensure that COVID-19 guidelines are followed. "ccordingly the first phase of the Exam is scheduled for 23 lakh candidates approx. to be held from 28.12.2020 to 13.01.2021 in various cities all over the country. The remaining eligible candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases and will be intimated accordingly," the notice adds.
Note that the link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days prior to start of their exam for candidates scheduled in a particular phase. Downloading of E-Call letters will start four days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link, the notice adds.
Candidates who are not scheduled in a phase will get a different message when they access the link for viewing the exam city and date: "Dear Candidate , You are not scheduled in the present phase. Please wait for intimation from RRBs".