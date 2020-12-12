GATE 2021: Exam schedule released on gate.iitb.ac.in; entrance to start from February 5

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the paper wise schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE 2021) exams.
The schedule for GATE 2021 has been released for the 27 papers.
As per the official notification, GATE 2021 is scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 for as many as 27 papers.
Students can also check the schedule on its official website - gate.iitb.ac.in.
Highlights of GATE-2021
Fully Computer Based Test (CBT).
Two NEW subject papers are introduced:
- ES (Environmental Science and Engineering)
- XH (Humanities and Social Sciences) in Economics / English / Linguistics / Philosophy / Psychology / Sociology.
Total number of subject papers: 27
Syllabi of all subject papers have been revised for GATE 2021.
All Test Papers of GATE 2021 will be entirely objective type.
The pattern of questions will include some Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), while the remaining questions may include Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and/or Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.
ONE or TWO subject papers allowed. TWO Paper combinations have to be chosen from the given list of combinations of papers. Final allotment of TWO papers will still be subject to availability of infrastructure and dates.
Eligibility criteria is relaxed. A Candidate who is currently studying in th 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any Government approved degree program in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts is eligible to appear for GATE-2021 examination.
There is NO age limit to appear for GATE 2021 examination.
Applications will be accepted ONLINE only through GATE-2021 website link GOAPS. Even if a candidate is appearing for TWO Papers, the candidate should fill ONLY ONE application form.
The GATE-2021 score card will remain valid for THREE years from the date of announcement of results.
Depending on COVID-19 situation, the schedule of the GATE 2021 examination may change.
Due to COVID-19 related international travel restrictions, examinations at the International Centres may be dropped, if situation is not conductive by end of November 2020.
Details available at the official website: https://gate.iitb.ac.in
Organising Institute: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay).
