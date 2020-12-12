GATE 2021: Exam schedule released on gate.iitb.ac.in; entrance to start from February 5

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the paper wise schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE 2021) exams.

The schedule for GATE 2021 has been released for the 27 papers.

As per the official notification, GATE 2021 is scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 for as many as 27 papers.