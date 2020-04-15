Rousettus and Pteropus: Here's all you need to know about the coronavirus-carrier Indian bat species

The detection of potentially pathogenic coronavirus in Indian bats stresses the need for enhancing screening for novel viruses in them, according to a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

This study was a step towards understanding the coronavirus circulation in Indian bats. "One Health approach with collaborative activities by the animal health and human health sectors in these surveillance activities shall be of use to public health," the study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research said.

"This would help in the development of diagnostic assays for novel viruses with outbreak potential and be useful in disease interventions. Proactive surveillance remains crucial for identifying the emerging novel viruses with epidemic potential and measures for risk mitigation," said the study authored by Pragya D Yadav as the first author.

