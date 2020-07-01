'Rohit Shetty does it better': Netizens troll 'amazing driving skills' of Chinese PLA soldiers

Earlier this month, there had been a clash at the Indo-China border in Galwan valley that had left 20 Indian soldiers dead and others injured. Since then, there has been many protests against Chinese goods and services as well as companies associated with the neighbouring country in any way.

While some had resorted to burning effigies of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and destroying Chinese goods, government organisations too appears to have taken steps to distance themselves from the neighbouring country.

On Monday, June 29, the government released a lengthy list with 59 names. These are Chinese apps that will now be banned in India.

The list includes popular apps such as Tiktok, and many others.

Narendra Modi's government said that it has banned 59 mobile apps "which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."

The notice adds that these apps had prosed many concerns including those regarding security and the safety of user data.