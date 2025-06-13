Robbery Caught On Camera: Masked Men Loot Shopkeeper At Knifepoint In Delhi's Mangolpuri

Mangolpuri: A shocking incident has come to light from Delhi’s Mangolpuri. A shopkeeper was reportedly targeted by a group of young masked men on Friday late evening. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced.
The video shows, miscreants, with their faces covered, barging into what appears to be a cloth shop. In the footage, three men armed with knives can be seen entering the store, while two others remain outside, standing guard. The men brandishing knives soon emerge with a large amount of cash and fled the scene, as the helpless shopkeepers watch in silence.
The incident has raised questions about the law and order situation in the national capital.
Earlier in January, a group of masked robbers allegedly looted gold jewellery worth about Rs 12 lakh at knifepoint from a showroom at Mangolpuri.