Road Transport Ministry proposes expansion of acceptable documents list to 30 for driving licenses, registration certificates

The Road Transport Ministry in India has proposed expanding the list of acceptable documents for proof of identity, age, and address to 30 documents. The goal is to offer more options to obtain a driving license (DL) or registration certificate (RC) by submitting documents other than Aadhaar, voter ID card, or passport.

Currently, these are the most preferred options to establish proof of age, birth, and identity. The ministry has shared the list of proposed documents and requested feedback from states and Union Territories by May 10.

The proposed documents include a ration card or PDS photograph card, service certificate of central and state government employees issued by a gazetted officer, Kisan photograph passbook, disability ID card, and marriage certificate issued by the government. Transgender ID cards or certificates issued by the government will also be treated as valid documents.

Acceptable documents for proof of identity, address and age

The ministry has taken reference from the list of acceptable documents for updating Aadhaar while proposing the list of additional documents that would suffice for issuing DLs or registration certificates. While some documents proposed will be acceptable for proof of date of birth, some will be acceptable for proof of identity, and others for proof of address.

For example, PAN will be accepted for proof of identity, while photo ID of central and state government employees, marriage certificate, or disability ID card or certificate issued by the government, Kisan photograph passbook, and allotment letter of government accommodation not less than one year will suffice for proof of identity and address. Similarly, a Class 10 marksheet or certificate issued by a recognised board will be enough for proof of identity and age.

Long-term visa along with foreign passport issued to minority communities of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians, will be accepted as proof of identity, address, and age for issuing DLs and RCs.