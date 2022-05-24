Road accident in Karnataka's Hubli leaves 7 dead, 26 injured

Hubli: As many as seven people were killed and 26 were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a lorry on the outskirts of Hubli city in Karnataka, said police on Tuesday.

The injured and being treated in KIMS hospital in Hubli. The drivers of both the vehicles died on the spot.

According to the police, the passenger bus was going from Kolhapur to Bangalore when it collided with a lorry going towards Dharwad at midnight between 12:30 am to 1 am when the bus driver was trying to overtake a tractor.

FIR has been registered in the incident.

Further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ This thief's dress code got him arrested

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 09:05 AM IST