'RJD Forced Congress To Declare Tejashwi CM Face At Gunpoint': PM Modi

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that RJD compelled Congress to declare its leader (Tejashwi Yadav) as chief ministerial face of the INDIA bloc at gunpoint and also claimed that the opposition alliance was heading towards a record defeat in the upcoming Bihar assembly election.

Addressing an election meeting in Ara, Modi said that a scuffle had broken out between RJD and Congress as there was a goodagardi (goondaism) in a “closed-door room” where RJD forced Congress to declare RJD leader (Tejashwi Yadav) as chief ministerial face of the opposition alliance. The PM, however, did not take the name of Tejashwi directly.

“I am telling you an inside story. A game of gundagardi was played out in a closed-door room a day before the withdrawal of nomination papers. Congress did not want to declare RJD leader CM face of the opposition alliance for Bihar polls but RJD forced it to do so at gunpoint,” he remarked.

“Congress was not heard in the manifesto and campaign as hatred has increased so much between RJD and Congress that after the election, they would “break each other`s head”, he added.

Without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PM accused Gandhi of calling Chhath festival a drama, and asserted that people would not forgive him for insulting the festival.

“Give him such a punishment that nobody dares to insult the Chhath festival in future”, he remarked, days before Bihar goes to the polls.

He said that earlier RJD had called Mahakumbh organised at Prayagraj as ‘faltu’(meaningless).

Responding to the people`s enthusiasm at the rally, he also took a dig at the pollsters by saying “those who do additions and subtractions should come and see in which direction the wave is blowing”.

He also referred to how the caste-related massacres happened when the RJD and Congress were in power as the youth from Dalits and extremely backward classes were drafted into Maoism during that period.