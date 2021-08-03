Rivers in Rajasthan overflow as heavy rains lash eastern part of state, rescue teams on high alert

Jaipur: Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in eastern parts of Rajasthan during the last 24 hours. Devpur in Sawai Madhopur recorded 380mm of rain, the highest in the state in this season, while Shahbad in Baran had received 255 mm of rainfall for the third consecutive day. Rivers are overflowing due to heavy rains in the region and rescue teams are on high alert.

The Met department red alert proved right and districts like Daran, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Jhalawar, Jaipur, Tonk, Bundi received heavy rainfall during the last 24 hours. Two stations received more than 225 mm of rain while 19 stations recorded more than 100 mm of rain.