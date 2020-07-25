Rising above politics: Shashi Tharoor, Gautam Gambhir and Harsh Vardhan ensure Delhi infant in need of neurosurgery gets treated

Its extremely rare that politicians across parties come together for a common cause. However, a rare occurrence was seen on Saturday when an infant in Delhi needed neurosurgery.

A Twitter user Avnish Chaudhary took to the micro-blogging site and said that his daughter needed neurosurgery and that there are no beds available in All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He also tagged the Prime Minister's Office, Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in the tweet.