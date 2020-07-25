Rising above politics: Shashi Tharoor, Gautam Gambhir and Harsh Vardhan ensure Delhi infant in need of neurosurgery gets treated

Its extremely rare that politicians across parties come together for a common cause. However, a rare occurrence was seen on Saturday when an infant in Delhi needed neurosurgery.
A Twitter user Avnish Chaudhary took to the micro-blogging site and said that his daughter needed neurosurgery and that there are no beds available in All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He also tagged the Prime Minister's Office, Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in the tweet.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor replied to the tweet and said that he has spoken to BJP MP Gautam Gambhir who will resolve the issue. "Ll the best for the child’s treatment &recovery," he added.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan then said that the child has been admitted to the hospital. "She has already been admitted last night in Aiims Trauma Centre. Neuro consultation is going on. Thanks," he replied.
Gambhir thanked Harsh Vardhan for his prompt action. "Hope the little one recovers soon! @ShashiTharoor," he added.
Meanwhile, National General Secretary Indian Youth Congress Bhaiya Pawar, gave an update on the child's health.
"Update:- This little angel is admitted now. Thank you sir & each and everyone including AIIMS administration who stepped in for this kid and made these emergency arrangements," he tweeted.
