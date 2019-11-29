RIPPRiyankaReddy: Four arrested including lorry driver Mohammed Pasha

On Friday, the Cyberabad police have taken four into custody including truck drivers and cleaners in connection with the brutal rape and murder of Priyanka Reddy.
According to Telengana Today, the police have also arrested the prime accused Mohammed Pasha, who is a truck driver. Pasha, along with others is suspected to have kidnapped, gang-raped and killed her. Pasha is a native of Mahbubnagar district. They were caught based on footage from the surveillance cameras which were examined as part of investigation.
As per the report, police suspect the assailants had punctured her scooter and kidnapped her on the pretext of helping her to repair the flat tyre. They took her to the secluded place near the Tondupally toll gate, raped between the parked trucks and killed her. Police are yet to ascertain if Priyanka was bludgeoned or strangulated to death.
Priyanka Reddy is suspected to have been killed near Tondupally toll plaza of Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad and her body was dumped and burnt 25 km away at Chatanpally bridge near Shadnagar town in Ranga Reddy district. Gathering more clues in the case, Cyberabad police recovered the victim's clothes, footwear and a liquor bottle near the toll plaza, where Priyanka Reddy had parked her scooty.
Owner of a tyre repair shop told police that a youth brought a scooty between 9.30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Priyanka had called sister Bhavya Reddy around 9.45 p.m. that her vehicle got punctured and somebody offered to help her and took her vehicle for repair. Bhavya said her sister told her that she was feeling scared by some truck drivers near her.
Bhavya had advised her to leave the vehicle, come to the toll plaza and return home by a cab. However, when Bhavya later called her back, the mobile was switched off. The family lodged a missing complaint with the police around 11 p.m. The police on Thursday morning found a charred body near Shadnagar. It was identified as Priyanka Reddy's body.
(Inputs from Agencies)
