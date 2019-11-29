RIPPRiyankaReddy: Four arrested including lorry driver Mohammed Pasha

On Friday, the Cyberabad police have taken four into custody including truck drivers and cleaners in connection with the brutal rape and murder of Priyanka Reddy.

According to Telengana Today, the police have also arrested the prime accused Mohammed Pasha, who is a truck driver. Pasha, along with others is suspected to have kidnapped, gang-raped and killed her. Pasha is a native of Mahbubnagar district. They were caught based on footage from the surveillance cameras which were examined as part of investigation.

As per the report, police suspect the assailants had punctured her scooter and kidnapped her on the pretext of helping her to repair the flat tyre. They took her to the secluded place near the Tondupally toll gate, raped between the parked trucks and killed her. Police are yet to ascertain if Priyanka was bludgeoned or strangulated to death.