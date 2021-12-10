e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 12:02 PM IST

Right-Wing groups try to forcefully enter Haryana Church over conversion allegations

Rohtak police have deployed personnel in the Church premises taking precautionary measures.
ANI
Rohtak: A group of people attempted to forcefully enter a church in Rohtak on Thursday alleging that religious conversion is taking place there. The church is located in the Indira Colony of Rohtak.

The Assistant Pastor of the Church said, "People come here out of devotion, just like any other place of worship. We never forced anyone to come here. Last evening SHO came and told us of a complaint. We gave all our information to the chowki incharge. SHO then came and inspected the situation here."

Meanwhile, the administration deployed police personnel outside the church following the incident.

"We received a complaint that something like this might be happening. We probed and found nothing like that. We deployed personnel as precautionary measures. There was a congregation for which no permission had been obtained. So, it was dispersed," said Manoj Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 12:02 PM IST
