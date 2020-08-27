Rhea claims Sushant took Modafinil for claustrophobia - what is it?

Sushant Singh Rajput's death had triggered widespread consternation, with many firmly believing that the actor was unlikely to have committed suicide. While the investigation had begun with the Mumbai and Bihar Police conducting their respective probes, the matter is at present under scrutiny from three bodies - the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Bureau.

Amid this, many have called our the late actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, with Sushant's family alleging in their FIR that she had abetted his suicide, and many tweeting their criticism and suspicions. Aganist this backdrop, on Thursday, Rhea spoke out on many of the allegations against her in an interview with India Today.

One of these comments -- that Sushant was claustrophobic -- has however sparked a debate.