 RG Kar Rape Victim’s Parents Meet Leader Of Opposition In West Bengal Assembly
The parents of the victim also met Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, November 27, 2024, 02:03 AM IST
article-image
West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, | PTI

Kolkata: Parents of RG Kar rape and murder victim on Tuesday met Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari at the state Assembly and had requested him to continue with the protest till ‘justice’ is met.

“The visit has nothing to do with politics. The parents of the doctor asked us to involve people to fight against the gruesome crime as justice is still not given. The saffron camp Legislators pledge to continue raising our voices against the crime,” said Adhikari.

Talking to the media, the victim’s mother said, “My life has come to a standstill ever since I have lost my daughter. She bled from her eyes. I keep on wondering why she faced such cruelty while serving people. We want nothing but justice. I urge everyone to continue with their protests.”

The parents of the victim also met Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui.

Incidentally, this development comes when trials have started for the prime accused in the incident Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer.

In the initial days of the trial, Roy alleged that the former Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal had ‘framed’ him.

Notably, soon after the incident of rape and murder of the junior medic on August 9, a widespread started not just in Kolkata but across the globe demanding justice for the victim. 

