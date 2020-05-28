REVOKE TEMPLE ORDER, PM TOLD

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the Uttarakhand Chief Minister to withdraw the controversial Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act of 2019, under which the state government has taken over 51 temples. Terming the takeover of temples as illegal, Swamy, in a letter, has told PM Modi that the acquisition is an embarrassment to the BJP and its ideology.

Swamy has already challenged the controversial legislation in the Uttarakhand High Court; the Court has issued a notice to the State Government, an online report said.