Revenue surplus over 5 years possible as Delhi has non-corrupt govt: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: A day after the CAG report said that the Delhi government has maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asserted it was possible as the national capital has a "non-corrupt government".
Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, "Five years of increased expenditure on schools, hospitals, water and power - all this while maintaining revenue surplus and improving Delhi's fiscal health...(sic)"
"This was possible because Delhi has a non-corrupt govt which uses every paisa of taxpayer money on public welfare," he said.
