'Retract letter or apologise': Derek Obrien on Amit Shah's letter to Mamata Banerjee over migrant workers rescue trains

Senior TMC leader Derek Obrien on Saturday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should retract the letter or apologise for his allegations that the West Bengal government was not allowing trains with migrant workers.

"Retract letter or apologise. It is part of the Home Minister’s DNA to play politics during the national epidemic. Sleep if nothing else. He can never be like the lady in Bengal, stop divisive politics. West Bengal is a sensitive state, but still, he doesn’t care," Derek Obrien said.

Obrien slammed Amit Shah over the Aurangabad train accident. "Someone from your office should show you pictures of Aurangabad train accident. Who is responsible?", TMC leader said. He also questioned Home Minister for not consulting states over lockdown. "How many times did you consult states before announcing lockdown?," asked Obrien.